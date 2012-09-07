Sony Launches New Mid-Range Switchers

As part of a move to complement its high-end broadcast products with more affordable options, Sony has launched a new line of mid-range production switchers targeted to smaller broadcasters, less feature intensive TV productions, journalism schools, corporate A/V departments and houses of worship.

The new MVS-3000, MVS-6530 and MVS-6520 models were designed to offer key capabilities for high-end broadcast-quality at a much more affordable price noted Mark Bonifacio, director, Sony Electronics' live production systems group.

When the models will ship in November, customers are expected to pay under $40,000 for the least expensive MVS-3000 model, Bonifacio noted.

"It is the first time we have had switchers with these features for under $100,000," he noted.

The models were based on extensive customer research, which allowed Sony to reduce the cost by keeping the most essential features while stripping out those that were less likely to be used.

The new MVS-3000 switcher has a compact control panel ideal for production studios, stadiums, houses of worship, and OB vehicles requiring multiple inputs and outputs in a limited space.

Features include two Mix Effect banks, eight keyers, four resizers, high-performance chromakey, and color correction.

Standard multi viewer outputs enable space to be saved for additional equipment.

The MVS-6500 Series (MVS-6530/6520) is a new MVS switcher line designed for mid-range production systems, which is available in a 2 or 3M/E configuration.

They inherit a number of features from the company's higher end MVS switcher series. Sony is billing them as ideal for production needs starting at 32 inputs/16 outputs 2ME (MVS-6520) and up to 48 inputs/32 outputs 3ME (MVS-6530).

The MVS-6530 is equipped with 16 keyers, while the MVS-6520 has 8 keyers.

Sony executives also stressed that the switchers were also be ideal for smaller control rooms in larger broadcast operations and that they were designed to be very easy to use in the educational, corporate and houses of worship.

"They are very easy to use with a single button able to call up complex effects and macros," noted Glenn Hill, senior product manager for live production system products. "That is important at houses of worship where you often have volunteers."