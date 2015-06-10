Sony Launches iPad App for PlayStation Vue

Sony has released an iPad app for PlayStation Vue, the over-the-top pay TV service that has been launched in three markets – Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.

The iPad is the first mobile device and the first outside the Sony device ecosystem to support PlayStation Vue, which is currently available to PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 owners in Sony’s initial set of markets. Sony announced in March that it would soon extend PlayStation Vue support to the iPad, and that it would also look to branch out to other popular streaming devices, but has not identified which other platforms are next in line.

According to the description posted at the Apple App Store, the new PlayStation Vue Mobile app supports live TV, catch-up TV, video-on-demand, and the service’s underlying cloud DVR, which stores recorded shows for up to 28 days. The app also supports other features found on the service that runs on the PS3 and PS4, including the ability to set favorite channels and tap into the service’s integrated search feature.

