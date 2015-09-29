Sony Launches 4K YouTube Channel

To help create a community of 4K video producers, Sony Professional Solutions Americas has launched a YouTube channel that will include playlists, how-to produce in 4K videos and other features.

The effort is an example of how tech providers are looking to use newer media to help users and reach wider audiences.

“Sony is known as a provider of cameras for high-end broadcast and Cinema, but we also wanted to give exposure to the growing community of YouTube creators,” explained Dan Perry, the director of Sony’s Digital Motion Picture Center.

A number of the videos will be produced at the DMPC, including how to videos and interviews with top creative talent.

The effort will also include playlists of 4K video that have been posted by YouTube creators.

These include one of video created by Sony’s F55 camera.