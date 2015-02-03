Sony Inks Service Agreement With Deluxe

The Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. has announced that it has completed an agreement with Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc. to provide service, expertise and technology to Sony Pictures.

Deluxe describe it as a “multimillion dollar” contract to provide color grading, mastering, restoration and related services for film and TV projects by studios, networks, independent producers and filmmakers around the world.

“This agreement is a milestone in our strategic efforts to link our industry-leading artisans arm in arm with world-class content creators,” Deluxe CEO David Kassler said in a statement.

As part of the transaction, Deluxe acquired certain assets from Colorworks Inc. It will also operate from the 14,000-square-foot facility housed in the studio's Stage 6 that offers 4K processing.