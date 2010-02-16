Sony Gets a Dash of Netflix

Sony announced that its new Wi-Fi-enabled tablet device, the "Dash Personal Internet Viewer," will include a dedicated application for Netflix's streaming service that will allow Netflix subscribers to watch thousands of movies and TV episodes directly on the unit.

The Dash, which has a seven-inch touch screen and is expected to begin shipping in April for around $199, provides portable access to real-time Internet content through Wi-Fi networking and will provide "always on" sequential display of over 1,500 apps from Sony's Bravia Internet Video platform. The Netflix application, which already runs on select Internet-enabled Sony Bravia TVs, will allow streaming movies and TV shows to be accessed on the Dash through a Queue-based user interface. Choices from a Netflix member's Queue will be automatically displayed when the Netflix icon on the device is touched, says Sony.

Sony also announced Tuesday (Feb. 16) that content from Demand Media, Inc., including Websites eHow, Golflink and Livestrong.COM, will be available on the Dash.

"We're continuing to develop innovative products that bring online music, news, video and more into our customers' homes in real time," said Brennan Mullin, senior VP of Sony Electronics' personal imaging and audio business, in a statement. "By adding content from Netflix and Demand Media to our dash product, Sony is giving consumers a new, convenient way to enjoy some of the highest quality entertainment and most useful information available on the Internet today."