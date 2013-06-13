Sony Expands XDCAM HD Camera Line

Sony has announced that it is expanding its XDCAM HD camera line with the new PMW-300 XDCAM camcorder.

The company is billing the camera, which will become available in October for a list price of less than $10,000, as the first semi-shoulder mount camcorder to combine the benefits of 1/2-type Exmor full-HD 3CMOS sensor with 50 Mbps HD recording at MPEG HD422.

"This newest camcorder delivers the incredible flexibility and high-end recording capabilities pro shooters at every level of production need, combined with very specific ergonomic and performance enhancements," said Tatsuro Kurachi, director, product marketing, Professional Solutions of America, Sony Electronics, in a statement.

The 1/2-type Exmor full-HD 3CMOS will provide the camera with sensors offer high light sensitivity and low image noise.

The PMW-300's high bitrate makes it highly suitable for shooting fast-moving objects. Its chroma subsampling feature is designed for a wide range of applications, including VFX and green screen applications.

In the future, the camera can also be upgraded to support Sony's XAVC codec.

It has the same EX-mount interchangeable lens system as Sony's PMW-EX3 for compatibility with 1/2-inch and 2/3-inch lenses and comes with a 14 times zoom lens, model PMW-300K1.