Sony Expands NXCAM Camcorder Line

In another example of how vendors are moving to offer a wider range of lower-cost, smaller camcorders, Sony Electronics is expanding its NXCAM family of professional video products with the launch of the NEX-FS100U, an E-mount camcorder equipped with a Super 35mm CMOS sensor, and the compact HXR-NX70U, which Sony is billing as the industry's first rain- and dust-proof professional HD camcorder.

"These new camcorders fill an important void in the digital handheld production market," said Bob Ott, vice president of product marketing and management for Sony Electronics. "They combine affordability and high performance with a rich, ‘distinctive' look for a range of applications - including commercial video, music video and many others."

The NEX-FS100U Super 35mm camcorder is equipped with an Exmor Super35 CMOS Sensor and is designed to incorporate some of the features that have made DSLR cameras increasingly popular for HD production.

The large-format sensor's high sensitivity enables it to produce footage with shallow depth of field similar to that of a film camera, one of the features that producers like about DSRLs but overcomes some of the problems associated with DSLRs. At 60 frames per second in all-pixel scan mode, the camera allows images to be captured with less color aliasing, jaggedness and rolling shutter than DSLR cameras, while providing the sensitivity necessary for shooting in low light.

Another advantage of Exmor technology is minimal noise when shooting low-light scenes.

The NEX-FS100U adopts the Sony E-mount interchangeable lens system. The camcorder's very short flange back distance (the distance between the lens mount and sensor surfaces) allows various Sony A-mount lenses to be used via a mount adaptor as well as a range of other lenses, using compatible third-party mount adaptors.

The NEX-FS100UK lens kit model comes supplied with the E18-200mm F3.5-6.3 OSS zoom Lens which gives users optical SteadyShot and auto focus.

The NEX-FS100U uses SD, SDHC and SDXC cards, and Memory Stick PRO Duo.

The HXR-NX70U, which Sony is calling the first dust- and rain-proof professional HD camcorder, is designed to operate in the most challenging shooting environments. It as a Exmor R CMOS sensor, which produces high quality footage in low light situations, has enhanced manual controls and comes with 96GB of internal memory.