Sony Entertainment Network Adds U.S. Mobile Billing

Sony Network Entertainment International and Sony Computer Entertainment America have launched features that make it easier for users of participating mobile networks in the U.S. to purchase content from the PlayStation Store and the Sony Entertainment Network using their mobile phone account.

Sony is working with mobile payments company Boku to implement the mobile payments for downloadable games, add-ons, themes, movies and TV shows, as well as subscriptions to the Music Unlimited service.

"Offering customers the best entertainment content across the PlayStation Store and Sony Entertainment Network is our top priority," said Eric Lempel, VP of Sony Network Entertainment International. "Mobile billing is another secure and convenient way for

users to fund their wallet for immediate access to the content they want."