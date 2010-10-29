Sony Enhances HD Field Recorder
Sony has enhanced the recording capabilities of its
PDW-HR1 high definition field recorder with the addition of two SxS media
slots, a move that gives users the flexibility of recording to solid-state
media in the field or archiving the content to Sony's Professional Disc media.
Sony is billing the upgraded model, which has been
renamed PDW-HRI/MK1, as the industry's first hybrid field recorder. Shipments
of the field recorder are expected to begin in November.
"Sony offers the unique combination of both
Professional Disc and SxS solid state in our camera line, which is the main
reason why XDCAM technology continues to be the system of choice for
professional video production," said Kaori Uno, XDCAM senior product marketing
manager for Sony Electronics, in a statement. "The addition of hybrid media
capabilities combined with fast file-based operations and superb reliability
and capacity makes this recorder even more ideal for applications where speed
is critical. It's compact enough to fit in a car or helicopter and also offers
4:2:2 HD image quality for news programming or motion picture production, where
the right look is critical."
The PDW-HRI/MK1 recorder now features voice-over
recording capabilities. A microphone can be connected directly to the HR1.
After a narration is recorded in the field, a rough cut can then be edited in
the field and either saved on Professional Disc media or sent by microwave via the
recorder's DVB-ASI output.
"The optional MPEG TS adaptor board can offer
customers significant savings in operational costs because they don't need to
have an expensive HD encoder in their OB van," Uno added.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.