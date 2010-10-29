Sony Enhances HD Field Recorder

Sony has enhanced the recording capabilities of its

PDW-HR1 high definition field recorder with the addition of two SxS media

slots, a move that gives users the flexibility of recording to solid-state

media in the field or archiving the content to Sony's Professional Disc media.

Sony is billing the upgraded model, which has been

renamed PDW-HRI/MK1, as the industry's first hybrid field recorder. Shipments

of the field recorder are expected to begin in November.

"Sony offers the unique combination of both

Professional Disc and SxS solid state in our camera line, which is the main

reason why XDCAM technology continues to be the system of choice for

professional video production," said Kaori Uno, XDCAM senior product marketing

manager for Sony Electronics, in a statement. "The addition of hybrid media

capabilities combined with fast file-based operations and superb reliability

and capacity makes this recorder even more ideal for applications where speed

is critical. It's compact enough to fit in a car or helicopter and also offers

4:2:2 HD image quality for news programming or motion picture production, where

the right look is critical."

The PDW-HRI/MK1 recorder now features voice-over

recording capabilities. A microphone can be connected directly to the HR1.

After a narration is recorded in the field, a rough cut can then be edited in

the field and either saved on Professional Disc media or sent by microwave via the

recorder's DVB-ASI output.

"The optional MPEG TS adaptor board can offer

customers significant savings in operational costs because they don't need to

have an expensive HD encoder in their OB van," Uno added.