Sony, Delivery Agent Forge TV Commerce Deal

Delivery Agent said Sony Corp. has integrated its ShopTV television commerce application with Sony’s TV SideView platform.

They said the deal will enable TV viewers to shop for products seen in (and related to) TV programming directly from the TV SideView application.

Sony's TV SideView application uses second screen connectivity to provide a graphical interface through which consumers can interact with their TV, view listings and manage/operate embedded applications on the primary TV screen. The integration extends TV SideView functionality by enabling users to shop for products related to the programming they’re viewing.

