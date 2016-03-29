Sony to Debut New 4K Streaming Service April 4

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) and Sony Electronics will launch their new 4K streaming service — dubbed Ultra — on April 4, offering Ultra High-Def (UHD) films for download for $30 each.

Announced at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Ultra will be available initially on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs with Android TV, with SPHE bundling in four movies for consumers who buy a new Sony UHD set this summer.

Ultra will also be compatible with UltraViolet, Hollywood’s buy once, play anywhere content cloud service, backed by Sony and four of the other major studios. Ultra films will also include digital extras, similar to those found with DVD and Blu-ray Discs, and will be enabled with high-dynamic range (HDR).

“Consumers are rapidly upgrading their living rooms to 4K, and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s new Ultra streaming service will provide a premium viewing experience to satisfy growing demand for 4K movies and television shows,” said Jake Winett, VP of consumer services and advanced platforms for SPHE. “Ultra takes advantage of the latest industry innovations – 4K resolution, high dynamic range, a wider color spectrum, digital movie extras, and UltraViolet interoperability – so viewers get the most out of their televisions and their movie collections.”

The first Ultra films to be available include new releases Concussion, The Night Before and The Walk, and library titles including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Ghostbusters. SPHE will also offer consumers an option to upgrade high-def films they already own to 4K for a discounted price.

“Sony Pictures’ new Ultra 4K streaming service is a groundbreaking visual experience with a wealth of high-quality content to showcase the exceptional quality of Sony’s latest televisions,” said Sony Electronics president Mike Fasulo.