Sony Brings Crackle to Android

Sony

Pictures Entertainment has launched a Crackle app for Android platform

that will allow users to stream Crackle's full-length unedited movies,

television series and original series. It is the first full-length movie

and TV service for Android.

A free version of

the Crackle app will provide access to the network's roster of original

programming; a premium service with access to feature films and TV

series will be priced at $4.99 a month.

"The

cutting edge Crackle app provides Android users with movies and

television offerings in their favorite genres-like they have come to

love on the site," noted Eric Berger, senior VP of digital networks at

Sony Pictures Television. "The launch of the Crackle app is the next

step in making Crackle a go-to destination across all platforms."

The app will work over both Wi-Fi and 3G networks.