Sony Brings Crackle to Android
Sony
Pictures Entertainment has launched a Crackle app for Android platform
that will allow users to stream Crackle's full-length unedited movies,
television series and original series. It is the first full-length movie
and TV service for Android.
A free version of
the Crackle app will provide access to the network's roster of original
programming; a premium service with access to feature films and TV
series will be priced at $4.99 a month.
"The
cutting edge Crackle app provides Android users with movies and
television offerings in their favorite genres-like they have come to
love on the site," noted Eric Berger, senior VP of digital networks at
Sony Pictures Television. "The launch of the Crackle app is the next
step in making Crackle a go-to destination across all platforms."
The app will work over both Wi-Fi and 3G networks.
