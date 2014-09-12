Sony Bows New PXW-FS7 Super 35 Camcorder #IBC2014

Sony’s new products at IBC will include the new PXW-FS7 XDCAM Super 35 camcorder line, a compact hand held camcorder that can produce 4K images.

The newest addition to the company’s large sensor line of cameras, the camcorder is a native E-mount camera, which offers users more choices in lenses and shooting, and Sony has redesigned the grip for easier handling.

It also uses the recording efficiency of the XAVC-L codec and fast XQD memory cards.

Other new Sony products on display in Amsterdam include several updates to its 4K CineAlta camera line. As a result, Sony is now offering two 4K upgrade options for the F5; a shoulder-mount ENG/Documentary dock for F55 and F5; and new codec options and Version 5.0 firmware upgrade for the F55/F5.

The company will also be showing the newest addition to its XDCAM range of solid state memory camcorders, the PXW-X200.

The successor to Sony’s PMW-200, it incorporates an improved 1/2 inch-type Exmor 3CMOS sensor, a new 17x zoom lens and XAVC Intra/Long GOP recording with 4:2:2 10-bit sampling.