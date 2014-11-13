Sony Boots Up ‘PlayStation Vue’ OTT Service

Taking aim at the traditional pay-TV market, Sony on Thursday unveiled PlayStation Vue, an over-the-top subscription TV service that will start off with about 75 channels per market.

Offered initially through an invite-only beta preview later this month, the cloud-powered service will run on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 consoles. Sony said it will reveal pricing and packaging details when it launched PlayStation Vue on a commercial basis, but noted that the no-contract offering will offer the service at a “fair and competitive price that is transparent with no hidden fees or charges.”

During the beta preview period, Sony said it will phase in the service this month, starting in New York, followed later by Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Offered initially on PS3 and PS4 consoles, Sony noted that it will extend access on iPads as well as more Sony and non-Sony devices.

