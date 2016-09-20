Sony Blu-ray, 4K Discs to Get 3D Audio Treatment

Belgium-based audio tech company Auro Technologies has inked a deal with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) to include its Auro-3D sound format on 4K Ultra High-Def Blu-ray Discs, standard Blu-rays and digital versions of the studio’s content.

Ten SPHE titles will feature either a 13.1 or 11.1 Auro-3D native mix, intended to reproduce a three-dimensional audio experience found in theaters. Auro has seen its 3D sound technology used for Hollywood theatrical releases but has only been included on a handful of major home entertainment titles. SPHE and Auro did not announce which titles would receive the 3D audio treatment.

“Our collaboration with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is a landmark partnership for Auro Technologies,” Wilfried Van Baelen, CEO of Auro Technologies, said in a statement. “As one of the world’s largest distributors of home theater content, Sony’s decision to go with Auro-3D as an immersive audio partner symbolizes an affirmation of the effectiveness of our technology to deliver an unparalleled experience to audiences.”

Auro noted that the 3D audio tracks would be best heard via Auro-3D compatible receivers from Denon, Marantz, Steinway Lyngdorf and others.

“We are happy to work with Auro Technologies on bringing a more immersive sound experience to home audiences,” said Rich Berger, senior VP of global digital strategy and operations for SPHE.