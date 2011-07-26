SonyBecomes Electronics Sponsor for 'X Factor'
Fox, Syco
Television and FremantleMedia North America announced Tuesday that Sony
Electronics has agreed to be the official consumer electronics sponsor for
Fox's upcoming X Factor.
Sony will promo
its latest consumer electronics during the show, including in-show integrations
that will highlight the Sony products that are used on the set. The
integrations, product placements and advertisements will be joined by an
integrated multi-platform, off-air marketing partnership that will include
online digital and social media elements.
"Fox is excited to
collaborate with Sony Electronics on a truly organic integration partnership
for The X Factor," said Jean Rossi, president, Fox One and EVP, sales, Fox Broadcasting Company. "Sony's 'make.believe' promise aligns
perfectly with the aspirations of the talented singers and musicians striving
to make their dreams come true on The X Factor."
Stuart Redsun,
SVP, marketing communications, Sony Electronics commented: "Being part of The
X Factor arrival in the U.S. is a natural
partnership fit for Sony."
X Factor makes its debut with a
two-night premiere beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.