SonyBecomes Electronics Sponsor for 'X Factor'

Fox, Syco

Television and FremantleMedia North America announced Tuesday that Sony

Electronics has agreed to be the official consumer electronics sponsor for

Fox's upcoming X Factor.

Sony will promo

its latest consumer electronics during the show, including in-show integrations

that will highlight the Sony products that are used on the set. The

integrations, product placements and advertisements will be joined by an

integrated multi-platform, off-air marketing partnership that will include

online digital and social media elements.

"Fox is excited to

collaborate with Sony Electronics on a truly organic integration partnership

for The X Factor," said Jean Rossi, president, Fox One and EVP, sales, Fox Broadcasting Company. "Sony's 'make.believe' promise aligns

perfectly with the aspirations of the talented singers and musicians striving

to make their dreams come true on The X Factor."

Stuart Redsun,

SVP, marketing communications, Sony Electronics commented: "Being part of The

X Factor arrival in the U.S. is a natural

partnership fit for Sony."

X Factor makes its debut with a

two-night premiere beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.