Sony Adds Interactive Tools For Movies On VUDU

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) and Walmart’s video streaming service VUDU have announced that they will be offering interactive features on select Sony movies as part of VUDU Extras+.

The viewers of certain Sony Pictures titles will be able to use such tools as "Enhanced Scene Search" and "Clip & Share," to interact with the movies.

The search tools make it possible for viewers to search dialogue, videos, photos and extras so they can quickly navigate to their favorite scenes. The social media features allow them to select a clip from the film and share it with friends.

The features also include access to deleted scenes, featurettes and movie trivia that will be available on the cloud with UltraViolet.

The tools will work with District 9 currently and in the future will be available for This is the End, After Earth, White House Down, and others later this year.

In making the announcement, David Bishop, SPHE president explained that “VUDU Extras+ will enhance the value proposition of digital ownership which is so key to the future success and strength of the home entertainment industry. Our intention is that it will evolve it into an industry standard for use across multiple studios and services."

Consumers can access the full VUDU Extras+ experience when they purchase a movie or redeem their UltraViolet code on VUDU.

VUDU users who already have the movie in their library will get access to the interactive features at no additional charge.