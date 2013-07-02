Sony 4K Video Player to Reach Retail on July 15

Sony has begun to take preorders on a 4K Ultra HD Media

Player that will reach retail on July 15 and carry a price tag of $699. The

launch comes about seven months after Sony unveiled the player at the Consumer

Electronics Show in January.

Designed to give buyers access to 4K content while its

supply remains short, the device, compatible only with Sony-made 4K TV sets,

comes preloaded with ten movies in the eye-popping format: The Amazing

Spider-Man, Bad Teacher, The Karate Kid, The Other Guys,

Battle: Los Angeles, That's My Boy;Salt, Total Recall 2012, Taxi Driver and The

Bridge on the River Kwai.

Sony's offering a $200 voucher toward the purchase of the

player to customers who have previously purchased its XBR-55X900A or

XBR-65X900A 4K TV models.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.