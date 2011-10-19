'Sons of Anarchy' Second Screen App Lets Fans Go Shopping

FX and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment are launching a new second screen app for Sons of Anarchy that allows fans to shop for merchandise while watching the show on the cable channel or on a Blu-ray disc.

A growing number of programmers have been launching second screen apps to capitalize on the growing popularity of tablets to enhance live TV. But until now, potential business models for second screen or sync apps had revolved around sponsorship or, to a much lesser extent, paid or subscription models.

As a result, the "SOA Gear" app, which FX and Twentieth are billing as the first ever second screen interactive shopping app for the Apple iPad that is tied to a show, will offer an interesting test case for new business models for entertainment apps.

"SOA fans have proven to be amongst the most highly-engaged and passionate voices out there," said Mike Dunn, president, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment in a statement. "Groundbreaking technology platforms like the interactive shopping app will captivate fans and enhance the value of the franchise, whether watched on Blu-ray disc or broadcast TV."

Besides selling merchandise based on jewelry and clothing worn by cast members on the show, the app also provides viewers with exclusive behind the scenes footage and other content designed to enhance the viewing experience.

The Apple's iPad app launches with the airing of Sons of the Anarchy episode 9 on Nov. 1.

The SOA Gear app is also compatible with the Sons of Anarchy season 3 Blu-ray Disc set for users who have a BD-Live capable Blu-ray player.

Using the broadband connection of the BD-Live player, the app automatically syncs with the Blu-ray disc, providing users with full control and navigation of the show on the Apple iPad and the ability to buy merchandise.

The app is available at the Apple iTunes store.