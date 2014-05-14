Sonnet Launches New Storage System

Sonnet Technologies has announced the rollout of a new storage system, the Fusion QR, which will replace its Fusion D400QR5 RAID 5 storage product.

The new compact, portable four-drive RAID 5 SATA storage system has a high-performance RAID 5 controller and offers a flexible quad interface that includes eSATA, dual FireWire 800, and USB 3.0.

Sonnett storage systems are targeted to professional users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries.

"With the Fusion QR, we took everything that pros loved about the D400QR5 and made it lighter, more portable, and more affordable than ever,” said Robert Farnsworth, Sonnet CEO. “It is a great solution for on-location or mobile productions that require a reliable and versatile four-drive SATA storage in a compact package.”

Suggested retail prices for the Fusion QR range from $369 for the model without drives to $1,499 for the 16TB model.