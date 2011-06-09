Sonnet Launches Faster Card Reader

Sonnet Technologies is now selling a

new memory card adapter, the SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer ExpressCard/34, which

enables digital videographers and photographers to transfer files at faster

speeds from SDXC and SDHC memory cards to an ExpressCard slot-equipped MacBook

Pro or Windows notebook computer on location or in the studio.

Sonnet's unique high-performance

SDXC/SDHC memory card adapter supports the fastest available SDXC and SDHC

memory cards, as well as future cards up to 104 megabytes per second. The

UHS-I-compliant Sonnet adapter uses the 2.5 gigabytes per second PCI Express

interface incorporated into ExpressCard slots, which delivers better

performance than adapters that depend on the slot's USB 2.0 interface.

"The SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer

ExpressCard/34 adapter's ability to transfer files up to four times as fast as

other card readers saves precious time for professional videographers and

photographers alike," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies

in a statement. "Media pros are expected to produce results quickly,

whether working remotely or in the studio. This adapter supports the fastest

SDXC and SDHC memory cards at full speed, so the SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer

ExpressCard/34 eliminates the typical bottleneck in the workflow."

The product, which is available

immediately, is compatible with ExpressCard slot-equipped MacBook Pro systems

running Mac OS Version 10.5 or higher and Windows notebooks running Windows 7,

Windows VistaÂ® or Windows XP.