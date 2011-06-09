Sonnet Launches Faster Card Reader
Sonnet Technologies is now selling a
new memory card adapter, the SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer ExpressCard/34, which
enables digital videographers and photographers to transfer files at faster
speeds from SDXC and SDHC memory cards to an ExpressCard slot-equipped MacBook
Pro or Windows notebook computer on location or in the studio.
Sonnet's unique high-performance
SDXC/SDHC memory card adapter supports the fastest available SDXC and SDHC
memory cards, as well as future cards up to 104 megabytes per second. The
UHS-I-compliant Sonnet adapter uses the 2.5 gigabytes per second PCI Express
interface incorporated into ExpressCard slots, which delivers better
performance than adapters that depend on the slot's USB 2.0 interface.
"The SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer
ExpressCard/34 adapter's ability to transfer files up to four times as fast as
other card readers saves precious time for professional videographers and
photographers alike," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies
in a statement. "Media pros are expected to produce results quickly,
whether working remotely or in the studio. This adapter supports the fastest
SDXC and SDHC memory cards at full speed, so the SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer
ExpressCard/34 eliminates the typical bottleneck in the workflow."
The product, which is available
immediately, is compatible with ExpressCard slot-equipped MacBook Pro systems
running Mac OS Version 10.5 or higher and Windows notebooks running Windows 7,
Windows VistaÂ® or Windows XP.
