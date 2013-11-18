For Some Newscasts,Virtual Sets Are the Top Story

As broadcast stations face pressure to reduce big capital expenditures and

boost revenue with more newscasts, a growing number of U.S. news operations are addressing the problem with virtual

sets. This is a notable evolution from the

recent past; most of the demand for virtual

sets has come from larger broadcasters

or channels outside the U.S.

“We are starting to see a trend where a

lot of mid-sized and smaller markets are

looking to adopt virtual sets to give them

the flexibility they didn’t have with hard

sets,” says Shaun Dail, VP of sales and marketing for

North America at Orad, which has been approached

by a number of smaller-market stations considering

the technology over the last three months. “That is

a big switch from the past.”

In one such case, the Morris Television Network

stations have deployed virtual sets at its ABC affiliate

WWAY in Wilmington, N.C., and at Fox affiliate

WXXV in Gulfport, Miss., with plans to install them

at additional stations in upcoming months.

Virtual Sets, Real Savings



WWAY chief engineer Billy Stratton reports his

station began looking for new sets as part of an HD

upgrade. But after discovering that replacing their

current sets designed for a 4x3 standard-definition

newscast would be way too expensive, they began

exploring virtual sets, which some of the group’s stations

had already been utilizing on a limited basis.

Working with Vizrt, WWAY became one of the

first U.S. stations to deploy the vendor’s virtual set

in April. Since then, they have upgraded it with new

Panasonic cameras in the studio, which is allowing

them to pan and zoom around the virtual set in a

way that gives the station’s newscast a

more dynamic look.

“Our president, Dean Hinson, has always

been pushing us to improve the visual presentation

of the show,” Stratton says. “A lot

of the bigger markets can use jibs or have

camera set-ups to do things we obviously

couldn’t afford. Now with the virtual set,

we’re able to start doing a lot of things with

camera movement to really improve the quality.”

Another big advantage of using virtual sets is they

will allow WWAY to launch an additional newscast

on their subchannel CW station in January without

having to build a new studio or facility. “That is really

huge for us,” Stratton says.

Ellen Camloh, senior director of product marketing

at NewTek, notes that the capabilities of virtual

sets have increased while their costs have come

down. “The technologies for creating virtual sets

have made them much more realistic,” she says. “It

is not just improvements in the presentation of the

graphics, but the fact that you now have very realistic

camera movement for pans and zooms.”

The NewTek TriCaster production system also has

the ability to show talent inside a panoramic shot of

a location. “It can make the viewer feel like they are

inside of the location and heightens the experience,”

while cutting travel costs for sending a crew to the

location, Camloh says.

Augmenting Sales



The improved graphics are also boosting demand

for augmented reality technologies that add virtual

elements to a real set. “It raises the production value

and adds new revenue sources because you can

start putting sponsored logos into the production,”

says Brian Olson, marketing product manager for

Xpression at Ross Video, who reports an uptick in

demand for virtual sets among U.S. stations.

“Interest is reaching a critical mass,” Olson adds,

thanks to improved quality and economic pressures.

Those economic pressures have made virtual

sets attractive for digital operations and for smaller

stations. “You can do multiple programs in a very

limited space,” says Dail. “With the high cost of

syndicated programming, virtual sets allow stations

to produce programming themselves and fill it with

local content.”

Dail and others stress, however, that stations

have to be careful in the ways they approach deployments

of virtual sets. Some lower-cost versions

have limited capabilities for showing camera movement

and other features that, with better product,

can greatly improve the quality of a newscast. “A

lot of systems don’t utilize the kind of true camera

movement you need to maximize your investment,”

Dail says.