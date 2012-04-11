Some ABC Affiliates Still Want Network to Stop the 'Bitch'-ing

Critics and ABC execs seem very positive about the network's

new comedy, Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23. But some station

execs predictably aren't thrilled about the name.

Debuting on ABC at 9:30 Wednesday night, the barely-veiled

reference to "bitch", coupled with sister ABC comedy GCB (which is based

on a book called Good Christian Bitches),

has sparked some unease in a small minority of the affiliate community.

A vocal handful of ABC affiliates suggest the network might

clean up its language. "It causes problems with advertisers, and we get phone

calls from advertisers and viewers," says Mike Lee, vice president and general

manager of KXXV Waco. "Viewers are mad at the network, so they're mad at the

station because we are ABC in Waco."

Networks face the daunting task of their programs appealing

both to the coasts and the heartland. Some on the ABC affiliates side say less

provocative show titles might make everyone happier.

"I'd prefer more mainstream names," says Michael J. Hayes,

president and general manager of WTAE Pittsburgh. "And I think that's what the

public wants."

But most ABC affiliates say the title is not an issue and

have not heard from significant numbers of upset viewers in advance of Don't Trust the B----'s premiere. "The

concern level has been very low," said Bill Hoffman, ABC affiliates board

chairman. "Let's see what happens as the show gets some weeks under its belt."

If issues did arise, ABC enjoys one of the more productive,

and less acrimonious, relationships with its partner stations; the affiliates

board and the network meet in Vegas April 16.

The ABC network did not comment on the â€˜B' shows. According

to an AP story, Paul Lee, president of ABC Entertainment, said in January of

the word "bitch" that "on broadcast television, as it turns out, that

isn't a word you want to use in the title."

Advertiser unrest has been mostly quiet for Don't Trust the B---- in Waco, but Lee

notes that, of course, change. "It may be too new to garner attention yet," Lee

says.

Good Christian Switches

GCB was known in

development as Good Christian Bitches,

before ABC made the B stand for Belles, and ultimately named the show GCB. That program caused a much bigger

stir than Don't Trust the B---- due

to perceived slights from the religious community. One GM in the Deep South

says he got a series of calls, presumably from the same church after a pastor

brought up the new show to the congregation, the callers rhetorically asking if

anyone would create a similar show about Muslim women.

Local TV general managers say the firestorm over GCB mostly subsided after the name was

changed. "I'm surprised by how light the criticism has been," says Mike Devlin,

president and general manager of WFAA Dallas, where GCB is set. "People are amused by it more than anything else."

Joe Pomilla, president and general manager of WSOC

Charlotte, says GCB sparked some

hesitance in advertisers, though that's perhaps more about a program being new

as it's about being risquÃ©. "Often with a new show, advertisers will take a

wait and see attitude," he says. "They want to see if it pulls numbers, more

than about it being controversial."

GCB debuted

last month to a 2.2 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen, down

29% from Pan Am's premiere in that

slot in the fall. It was up a tenth of a point a week later.

One ABC general manager says he tells viewers unhappy about

the "B" shows the same thing: If you don't watch it, there's a better chance of

the show going away.

So-called "hit lists" in stations' sales departments are not

uncommon. More formally known as a "not preferred list," it's a lineup of

advertisers who've asked not to air their spots in a certain show. Marketers

may avoid the daytime conflict shows, citing questionable taste, and some have

even asked out of hit sitcom Modern

Family, for language or lifestyle reasons. For their part, Desperate Housewives and Wife Swap were often hit-listed for some

ABC affiliates during their runs too.

Multiple ABC affiliates cited NYPD Blue, which frequently pushed the boundaries of risquÃ©

content, while discussing ABC's current provocative pair, though they note that

the controversies around the "B" shows are far tamer than they were for

the cop drama.

KXXV's Lee says he has a list "as long as my arm" for GCB -- primarily national and regional

advertisers, which are the station's typical primetime clients, with local

advertisers going in news and syndication. He said he was not comfortable

sharing their names.