‘Solar Opposites’ Season Three on Hulu

Solar Opposites, an outer space animated series, premieres season three on Hulu July 13. Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, both Rick and Morty alums, created the show.

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission is to protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Guest voices have included Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Natalie Morales and Rainn Wilson.

In season three, the alien team strives to be more of a family.

Roiland, McMahan and Josh Bycel executive produce. Roiland created Rick and Morty with Dan Harmon. McMahan developed Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Solar Opposites is produced by 20th Television. ■