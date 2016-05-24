Society for Information Display Names New President

The electronic display technology trade group the Society for Information Display (SID) has announced its new executive leadership team, installing Yong-Seog Kim, professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Hongik University in Seoul, Korea, as its new president.

Kim has been active in SID for 15 years and is considered among the leading researchers on materials development and processing for display technologies, publishing more than 300 papers on the topic and holding more than 80 patents. He’s received more than a dozen awards for his work on displays. Kim takes over for Amal Ghosh, who leaves the post after two years.

"I am truly honored to assume this responsibility, and I look forward to helping usher in the next generation of dynamic technologies and products that are being developed,” Kim said. “It will be an exciting challenge to help ensure that SID keeps pace, while continuing to advance its reputation as the display industry's leading organization. I've enjoyed working with the current executive team, and as we all move into our new roles, I look forward to a dynamic and progressive next two years."

Dr. Helge Seetzen, general partner of consumer electronics investment fund TandemLaunch Ventures and former director of technology for Dolby Canada, has been named SID's new president-elect. He’s credited with inventing and developing local dimming LED TV technology and holds more than 100 patents related to display and imaging technologies.

Takatoshi Tsujimura, GM and department head of Konica-Minolta's OLED business, has been named SID’s new treasurer, while Dr. Achin Bhowmik, VP and GM of the perceptual computing group at Intel, is the group’s new secretary.