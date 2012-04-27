SocialGuide Launches Spanish-Language Social TV Tracking Service

SocialGuide, a provider of social TV solutions and data, has launched a service for tracking Spanish-language social media usage around TV shows as part of its new SocialGuide Intelligence (SGI) platform. Univision is the first to sign up for the service, which analyzes the social media activity for networks, programs and individual episodes.

Univision will use the platform to track and monitor social media activity relating to all of its programming.

"With the growing Hispanic television audience in the U.S., it is critical to include Spanish-language programming in our SocialGuide Intelligence platform," said Sean Casey, founder of SocialGuide. "We are excited to partner with Univision and provide them with social insights about their programming and social audience."

The move is particularly notable because a growing body of research indicates that Hispanics are very active on social media. A recent Nielsen report, for example, found that Hispanics were the fastest growing group of Facebook users, and that they were very heavy users of video on mobile devices.

"Univision's audience has proven to be incredibly loyal to our offerings and engaged across the board," said Monica Talan, senior VP, corporate communications and public relations, Univision Communications, in a statement. "This coupled with the significant growth in Hispanic connectivity via interactive platforms including social have made it imperative that we partner with SocialGuide to better connect on a much deeper level."