SocialGuide: Emmys Top Social Rankings

The 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards show has been ranked as the "Most Social" program airing between Sept. 12-18 according to social media specialist, SocialGuide, which compiles rankings of programs and networks that attract the most social media activity.

The SocialGuide data showed that 149,739 unique users made some 365,177 comments about the award show, more than any other program.

During the Tuesday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 18 period, the Emmy Awards beat out Jersey Shore, which was number two on the SocialGuide rankings of the most social programs, followed by SpongeBob SquarePants and the CNN Tea Party Republican Debate.

The social media usage during the Emmy's also propelled Fox to the top of the rankings as the network with the most social activity around its programs during the seven day period.

SocialGuide ranks the programs and networks based on a melding of data for the number of unique users of social media who commented on a show, the average followers of a show, and the number of comments that issued during live programming and a short period shortly before and after a program's airing.

Complete ranking and data is available here.