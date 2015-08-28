Social Media Predicts VMA Winners

Critics and fans may be still up in the air on who is most likely to take away VMA’s during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 30, but the two social media giants Twitter and Facebook weighted in with remarkably similar predictions for this year’s winners.

Based on tweets discussing the nominee and category alongside terms related to 'winning' between July 21 and Aug. 25, Twitter offered up this ranking for Video of the Year:

1.Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar - "Bad Blood"

2.Beyonce - "7/11"

3.Kendrick Lamar - "Alright"

4.Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars - "Uptown Funk"

5.Ed Sheeran - "Thinking out Loud"

Based on Facebook conversation around the VMAs and nominees since Aug. 1, Facebook also put Taylor Swift on top with exactly the same ranking for Video of the Year:

1. Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Bad Blood”

2. Beyonce – “7/11”

3. Kendrick Lama – “Alright”

4. Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”

5. Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Meanwhile Twitter offered up this ranking for Best Female Video

1.Nicki Minaj - "Anaconda"

2.Taylor Swfit - "Blank Space"

3.Beyonce - "7/11"

4.Sia - "Elastic Heart"

5.Ellie Goulding - "Love Me Like You Do"

Facebook also put Niki Minaj on top, with a ranking that differed only in the 4th and 5th spots:

Facebook: Best Female Video

1. Nicki Minaj – “Anaconda”

2. Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”

3. Beyonce – “7/11”

4. Ellie Goulding – “Love Me Like You Do”

5. Sia – “Elastic Heart”

There was also close consensus on the Best Male Video, with both picking Nick Jonas’ “Chains.” But this time, the two differed on the rest of the rankings.

Twitter: Best Male Video

1.Nick Jonas - "Chains"

2.Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars - "Uptown Funk"

3.Ed Sheeran - "Thinking Out Loud"

4.The Weeknd - "Earned It"

5.Kendrick Lamar - "Alright"

Facebook: Best Male Video

1. Nick Jonas – “Chains”

2. Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”

3. The Weeknd –“ Earned It”

4. Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”

5. Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Very different predictions, however come from Spotify.

Based on usage of its music streaming platform, Spotify is predicting the Video of the Year award going to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” The Weeknd’s “Earned It” hauling the Best Male Video and Sia’s “Elastic Heart” getting the top honor for Best Female Video.

For five things to watch about this year’s VMA’s check out this BC Beat blog post.