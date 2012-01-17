SNTV Launches in HD

Sports News Television (SNTV), a

joint-venture between Associated Press (AP) and IMG Worldwide, has launched its

high definition (HD) sports news service.

The launch will help AP capitalize

on year of major sporting events, including the London Olympics, and is part of

a massive upgrade of the AP's facilities and operations to HD, which will see

all news content available in HD by the second quarter of 2012.

SNTV managing director Martin Kay

noted in a statement that "we are very excited to be the first sports news

agency to offer high definition in time for a huge year in sport. We start with

the Australian Open, then the African Cup of Nations, Euro 2012, the London

Olympics, the Ryder Cup and the T20 Cricket World Cup. This is in addition to

our ongoing coverage of football, tennis, golf, U.S. sports and more - it's set

to be a glorious year for sport in HD."

The move to HD, which began last

year, is also part of a much bigger transformation of AP's video business that

is designed to change the way the news agency gathers, produces and distributes

news to its customers.

As part of that effort, it has

deployed more than 200 HD cameras, upgraded mobile satellite trucks and

enhanced backhaul capabilities to handle the HD signal.

In London, a new HD production

system will be installed that will allow journalist to create HD content at

their desktops.

Video news bureaus around the globe

have also been upgraded to the latest generation of video editing, compression

and transmission technologies. High-def master control rooms are being

constructed in more than 20 locations including London, New York and

Washington, D.C.

Finally, the AP's extensive video

archive is also being upgraded so that customers able to download broadcast

quality and HD footage from its Website.