Snell Shows Web Interfaces and Apps #IBC2014

During this year’s IBC, Snell has been showing new web-based interfaces and apps for its Morpheus automation, ICE channel in a box, and Momentum media asset management systems.

The launch of browser-based and mobile access to Snell products will allow users to control and monitor those products from desktop computers, laptops, tablets or smartphones. It is another example of how consumer electronics gear is finding its way into broadcast infrastructures.

“With more and more services moving to the cloud and operations becoming more distributed, mobile and web-based access to mission critical parts of the broadcast workflow will soon be the norm, not the exception,” noted Paul Martin, managing director, TV Everywhere business unit at Snell. “These new interfaces, our new app, and the latest automation capabilities for Morpheus are all part of our commitment to give customers the tools they need to quickly produce high quality content today, while future-proofing their technology infrastructure to meet the demands of tomorrow.”

Two new web-based interfaces for Morpheus will allow broadcasters with even the most complex operating environments to monitor and manipulate playlists using just an Internet-connected browser.

In addition to the new web interfaces, Snell was also showing several other new updates to the Morpheus automation system, including rapid N+1 redundancy.

These new features apply to both Morpheus and ICE, Snell’s channel in a box solution that uses the Morpheus automation software.

For Momentum, Snell is introducing a new iOS app to enable operators to review and browse all media assets from a tablet.