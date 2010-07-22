Snell Expands U.K. Manufacturing
By Glen Dickson
British broadcast technology
conglomerate Snell has created a new manufacturing facility dedicated to its
line of professional broadcast routing switchers, which has been growing since
the merger of Snell & Wilcox and Pro-Bel formed Snell back in March 2009.
The new plant is located in close proximity to Snell's router research and
development team in Reading, U.K., to help expedite new product launches.
The new plant is the third U.K.-based
Snell facility to combine manufacturing and R&D functions under one roof,
joining a plant in Saffron Walden which produces the company's Kahuna and other
switcher products and a site in Havant which focuses on Snell's conversion
systems and IQ Modular infrastructure products.
"With the Reading plant, we've
created a center of excellence for router manufacture, allowing continuous
product improvements and faster product turnaround," said Chris Lowder,
Snell's operations manager, in a statement. "The new plant has been
designed to enable us to scale our operations well into the future, as our
products embrace new broadcasting standards and support for 3Gbps
operations."
