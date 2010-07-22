Snell Expands U.K. Manufacturing

British broadcast technology

conglomerate Snell has created a new manufacturing facility dedicated to its

line of professional broadcast routing switchers, which has been growing since

the merger of Snell & Wilcox and Pro-Bel formed Snell back in March 2009.

The new plant is located in close proximity to Snell's router research and

development team in Reading, U.K., to help expedite new product launches.

The new plant is the third U.K.-based

Snell facility to combine manufacturing and R&D functions under one roof,

joining a plant in Saffron Walden which produces the company's Kahuna and other

switcher products and a site in Havant which focuses on Snell's conversion

systems and IQ Modular infrastructure products.

"With the Reading plant, we've

created a center of excellence for router manufacture, allowing continuous

product improvements and faster product turnaround," said Chris Lowder,

Snell's operations manager, in a statement. "The new plant has been

designed to enable us to scale our operations well into the future, as our

products embrace new broadcasting standards and support for 3Gbps

operations."