Snell Advanced Media Creates New Software Division

Snell Advanced Media (SAM) has launched a new Media Software Solutions division, appointing Neil Maycock to run the division as executive VP and GM.

The new division will focus on software, data center and cloud-deployed solutions. The new division combines the company’s news and sports production systems, workflow orchestration, playout and media management solutions. The company showcased product lines for each area at the April NAB Show, including a social media publishing solutions that works natively in non-broadcast formats.

“SAM has a strong heritage of providing highly innovative software solutions from production and editing through to playout and channel in a box,” Maycock said. “The creation of a group specifically focused on these product lines will allow us to not only continue the technology innovation, but also develop the new commercial models that allow our customers to fully leverage the flexibility of software systems”

SAM CEO Tim Thorsteinson added: “Clearly there is massive demand for software based solutions, whether it’s in-house or in the cloud, the market dynamics of the media industry are driving the need for ever more flexible and scalable solutions. The creation of the Media Software Solutions division is an important and exciting step in SAM’s evolution.”

David Lane will become CTO and executive VP of engineering for the new division.