Snack Food Marketer TV Spend in 2016 Already Tops $100M

According to iSpot.tv, from Jan. 1 through Feb. 24, snack food marketers spent an estimated $102.8 million on 60,306 national TV ad airings, yielding 12.8 billion ad impressions, of which 10.9 billion were live.

The top 5 brands by spend: Doritos, Tostitos, Lay's, Nature Valley and Cheetos.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you this weekly view of spending by industry. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.