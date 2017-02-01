SMPTE Preps NAB Show ‘Future of Cinema’ Conference

The 2017 NAB Show is still about three months away, but the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) is already getting prepped, announcing the initial line-up of its two-day "Future of Cinema Conference: The Intersection of Technology, Art, & Commerce in Cinema” program.

Running April 22-23, the entertainment technology standards body has lined up speakers from Pixar, Dolby, The Walt Disney Studios, Technicolor Creative Services, Industrial Light & Magic, filmmakers and other industry experts.

“In the 21st century, cinema is evolving faster than at any time in its history," said Richard Welsh, SMPTE education VP and CEO of Sundog Media Toolkit. "With consumers seeking content via many distribution outlets, creators are working vigorously to maintain artistic intent in an ever-changing landscape. ‘The Future of Cinema Conference’ will explore the burning questions, with thought-provoking sessions and speakers, as we examine the future of movie-making and SMPTE’s next century.”

The first day of the conference will tackle new cinema projection and display technologies, the role of cloud technologies in distribution, the impact of new immersive audio technologies, and the threats to content security. Day two will focus on content creation, covering high-dynamic-range, augmented, virtual, and mixed reality (AR, VR, and MR) experiences, and a look at the different narrative styles used by films seen at the recent Sundance Film Festival.

"The diversity of topics and perspectives showcased in this year's conference sessions is remarkable," said Cynthia Slavens, director of post production for Pixar Animation and program chair for the conference. "From cutting-edge technology and creative techniques to questions about visual arts and the consumer experience, we’ve got it all.”