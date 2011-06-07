SMPTE Launches YouTube Channel

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) educational and standards setting body has launched its official YouTube channel.

The first content available on the channel are a series of 60- second clips on the scientific and research findings that will be presented at the Society's Second Annual International Conference on Stereoscopic 3D for Media and Entertainment that will be held on June 21 - 22 New York City.

The clips include Society president Pete Ludé discussing key topics to be discussed at the conference, including human factors related to viewing 3D materials, live holographic television and computational photography.

The channel is available at http://www.youtube.com/user/smpteconnect.