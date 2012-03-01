Smithsonian Channel Lands on iPad

As part of an effort to better serve existing viewers and attract new ones, the Smithsonian Channel is launching its first iPad app. The free app gives users access to hundreds of videos, including a selection of full-length episodes and specials, and provides them with tools for building customized playlists.

One key feature in the new app is Story Space, an interactive, drag-and-drop tool for building customized playlists out of the short- and long-form videos from the Smithsonian Channel.

The app includes a rotating selection of full episodes as well as hundreds of two to five minute short-form videos that are constantly updated.

Other features include social media tools, AirPlay integration, an auto-play mode to continuously play related videos, notifications for new content and scheduling information.

The app was designed and developed in collaboration with the design firm Potion.