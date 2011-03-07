Smit: Video is the "Battleground"

Comcast Cable Communications president Neil Smit reiterated his top priorities in the wake of the recently completed NBC Universal joint venture, adding that new products focusing on video and high-speed data applications will drive growth.

"Video is really the battleground and the area where we see the most opportunity for innovation," Smit said at the Deutsche Bank Securities Media & Telecom conference in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, pointing to the cable giant's IPad applications. Comcast has introduced IPad applications that enable the device to act as a remote control and as a viewer for video-on-demand, through its Play Now service. He added that users of the Play Now application buy more VOD movies and that another initiative - improving interactive programming guides on its Cisco set-top boxes, has increased VOD views by 64%.

