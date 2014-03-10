Smit: TWC Will Go All-Digital

Noting at an industry conference Monday that Comcast has tackled big integrations before, Comcast Cable president and CEO Neil Smit said the cable giant has already assembled a small integration team for its pending merger with Time Warner Cable, adding that the initial focus will likely be on upgrading TWC plants to all-digital.

Smit, speaking at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom conference in Palm Beach, Fla., said the primary focus will be to keep both businesses running well.

Comcast agreed on Feb. 13 to acquire Time Warner Cable in an all-stock deal valued at about $69 billion, including assumed debt. The merger, which will create a 30-million subscriber cable powerhouse with a near national reach, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

