SMG's Scheppach: MarketersHungry for Addressable Ads

Tracey Scheppach is executive VP, innovations director at Starcom MediaVest Group. As the company’s resident expert in addressable advertising, tablets, online video, DVR and VOD usage and more, Scheppach helps invest clients’ dollars across all video platforms. She spoke with B&C contributing editor John Consoli about the status of addressable advertising, SMG’s joint testing of addressability with DirecTV and where TV Everywhere fits into the advertising equation.



Click here for the full story.