Sm2 and RRsat Carry HD Sports With Less Bandwidth

RRsat

Global Communications Network is working with international sports

distribution and syndication services provider Sm2 Sports Media

Solutions and their teleport partner TV2GO in Canada to deliver a number

of major sporting events in HD, including 2010 NFL season games to

international markets, with MPEG-4 technologies that dramatically reduce

the amount of satellite capacity needed.

"Using MPEG-4 with very

high modulation we have been able to transmit 20 Megabytes [per second

of HD video] on 9 MHz [of satellite] capacity and that is something very

very unique," notes RRsat Vice President of Sales and Marketing Lior

Rival in an interview. "Usually on 9 MHz, you could only transmit 9 or

10 Mbps but with the modulation we use, we transmit 20 Mbps in MPEG-4,

which is equal to 30 Mbps in MPEG-2. So we are able to deliver very high

quality HD broadcast on smaller satellite capacity."

Sm2 and

RRsat used the technology to transmit the U.S. Open and the PGA

Championship and currently are using it to transmit NFL games to

international markets.

"There are few companies with teleport

specialists worldwide capable of supporting this [low capacity

solution], which is why RRsat is such a valuable partner in making

MPEG-4 transmission a reality," noted Susanna Mandel-Mantello, owner of

Sm2 Sports Media Solutions in a statement.