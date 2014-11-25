SlingTV Connects With YouTube

Sling Media has rolled out several new YouTube-facing enhancements for its top-shelf model, the SlingTV, including a feature that lets users “snack” on YouTube videos that are relevant to what’s on live TV.

This new “contextual” YouTube overlay presents a row of relevant YouTube thumbnails on the lower one-third of the TV screen. Rather than generating those relevant YouTube videos by pulling metadata from the live TV show, the system bases those results on built in automatic content recognition (ACR) technology from Audible Magic that “listens” to what’s happening on-screen.

In this video demonstration of the feature (at the 6:40 mark, and appropriately posted to YouTube), the system pulls up YouTube videos relevant to NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

