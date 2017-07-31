SlingStudio Does Drones

Sling Media, a unit of Dish Network, said its new, multi-camera production platform, SlingStudio, is now compatible with several drone models from DJI, including the Phantom, Inspire and Matrice-series drones.

When paired with its $349 CameraLink system, SlingStudio—the wireless, portable video production platform that went on sale in May and wasintroduced at NAB, can connect up to ten DJI drones.

Sling Media said the remote controller of compatible DJI drones plugs into SlingStudio’s HDMI input port or connects to SlingStudio wirelessly via the CameraLink wireless adapter. The drone streams live footage to its controller base, which then routes the video to the SlingStudio hub via the HDMI or CameraLink connection.

“SlingStudio simplifies production for videographers looking to film with multiple drones, or drones in combination with ground cameras,” Vivek Khemka, Dish’s chief technology officer, said in a statement. “Its wireless, drone friendly setup allows drone pilots to capture footage without being limited by cords or cumbersome film equipment.”

