Sling TV Update Hits Android TV, Amazon Fire Devices

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT-TV service, this week rolled out “phase one” of a new user interface/user experience on apps for Android TV devices such as the Nexus Player and all Amazon Fire devices, including the Fire TV box, Fire TV Stick and Fire tablets.

That follows similar updates on Sling TV’s apps for the Xbox One, Web browsers and Android mobile devices, Ben Weinberger, Sling TV’s chief product officer, noted in this blog post.

He said the biggest difference for those platforms is a new channel guide that’s designed to ease navigation and enable subs to gain faster access to live and on-demand programming. The updates also include some bug fixes.

