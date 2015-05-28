Sling TV Traffic Creeps onto the Scene

Sling TV, the OTT TV service tailored for cord-cutters that launched nationally on Feb. 9, accounted for less than 1% of peak downstream traffic during its early days on the market, bandwidth management firm Sandvine found in its latest Global Internet Phenomena Report.

Sandvine’s latest report, based on data collected in March from its 250-plus customers around the globe, also found that Netflix traffic continues to dominate the downstream on fixed access networks in North America.

Netflix traffic during peak periods accounted for 35.5% of downstream traffic, up from 34.5% in the report Sandvine issued six months prior. In the downstream, Netflix was followed by YouTube (15.56%), HTTP (6.02%), iTunes (3.36%), Facebook (2.65%), MPEG-Other (2.07%), Amazon Video (1.97%), Hulu (1.91%), and SSL (Secure Socket Layer)-Other (1.91).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.