Sling TV Touts Rise in Programmatic Ad Sales

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT TV service, said it saw a sharp rise in programmatic ad sales during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament amid a partnership with supply-side platform Tremor Video.

Tremor Video was “quietly working” with Sling TV on a programmatic ad offering during the tournament, Adam Lichstein, president, seller platforms at Tremor Video noted Tuesday in this blog post. He said Tremor Video served as the OTT service’s supply-side platform to “refine its integration into the programmatic world.”

“Because of this new paradigm, the NCAA tournament brought with it a 51 percent jump in programmatic sales for Sling TV,” added Adam Lowy, general manager of advanced TV, digital & analytics at Dish Media Sales.

The rise in sales followed the recent launch of a real-time, digital-style, programmatic TV ad offering from Sling TV that enables advertisers to target ads to specific devices during different times of the day.



