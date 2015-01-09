Sling TV Takes CES Best Of Show Honors

Sling TV, Dish Network’s new OTT pay-TV service for cord-cutters and cord-haters, came away with top honors at this week’s International CES, winning the Best of CES awards program.

Sling TV also won in the awards program’s Best Home Theater Product and Best Software categories.

Dish introduced Sling TV on Monday (Jan. 5), revealing a 12-channel single stream product that starts at $20 per month, and includes ESPN (additional genre-based add-on packages will cost $5 per month). Dish is expected to launch the contract-free Sling TV service commercially later this month, and will provide prospective customers with the ability to trial it for free.

