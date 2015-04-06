Sling TV Struggles During Final Four

Sling TV apologized for technical issues that bubbled up during Saturday’s men’s college basketball semi-final matchups, blaming errors on a rush of sign-ups for the over-the-top service and a resulting surge in streaming demand.

“We’re sorry some basketball fans saw errors tonight due to extreme sign-ups and streaming. Engineers rebalanced load across network partners,” @SlingAnswers tweeted on Saturday night (April 4).

Some Sling TV users took out their frustration on Twitter, with several asking if the company was going to issue refunds for the hiccups that occured during the highly anticipated games.

