Sling TV Struggles During ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

In another example of how OTT-delivered live TV services can struggle under the strain during spikey, high-demand periods, Sling TV dealt with an outage Sunday night during AMC’s premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Sling Answers Twitter handle acknowledged the issue last night, and apologized for it again Monday. “We're aware some of you had issues last night. Apologies if you saw an interruption. The team is on it: more details to come. *AK,” the company tweeted.

The issue erupted on Twitter and Reddit, as some Sling TV users said they were experiencing more than a simple interruption. “[I]t was zero access,” one customer said.

