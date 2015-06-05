Sling TV Streams Out ‘Sling Latino’ Service

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT service for cord-cutters, has launched Sling Latino, an offering led up by two Spanish-language packs – Paquete Total and Paquete Esencial.

The baseline single-stream Paquete Total service, featuring 22 live channels, runs $12 per month; while Paquete Esencial, a 16-channel offering fetches $7 per month.

Both services also include on-demand content (soon to include shows from Univision), a three-day replay on select channels. They can also be paired with Sling TV’s core $20 per month English-language package, but unlike some of Sling TV’s other programming packages, it’s not a requirement.

