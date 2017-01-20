Sling TV Streams More SPI Channels

SPI International said it has launched six channels to various packages of Sling TV, the OTT-TV service from Dish Network: DocuBox HD, FightBox HD, FashionBox HD, Fast&FunBox HD, 360TuneBox and NatureVision TV.

Sling TV said FashionBox, DocuBox, 360TuneBox and NatureVision have joined its Englishi Bonus Pack (for international customers); FightBox and Fast&FunBox are now part of its World Sports package, while DocuBox and FightBox (with Polish audio) have become part of Sling TV’s Polish Mosiac pack.

They join two ethnic channels from SPI that that Sling TV had already been offering – Kino Polska International and Kino Polska Muzyka International.

